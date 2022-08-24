EXPOSITION VIRGINIA BENEDICTO Neufchâtel-Hardelot Neufchâtel-Hardelot Catégorie d’évènement: Neufchâtel-Hardelot

4 Place de Bournonville Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Neufchâtel-Hardelot Exposition de peintures et sculptures de Virginia Bénédicto.

Renseignements au: 03 21 33 65 38 +33 3 21 33 65 38 Exposition de peintures et sculptures de Virginia Bénédicto.

