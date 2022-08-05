Exposition-Vente de Patricia Raudin, artiste peintre Saint-André-les-Vergers Saint-André-les-Vergers Catégories d’évènement: Aube

Saint-André-les-Vergers

Exposition-Vente de Patricia Raudin, artiste peintre Saint-André-les-Vergers, 5 août 2022, Saint-André-les-Vergers. Exposition-Vente de Patricia Raudin, artiste peintre

9 rue Godard Pillaveinne Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André Saint-André-les-Vergers Aube Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne

2022-08-05 09:00:00 – 2022-08-05 19:00:00

Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne

Saint-André-les-Vergers

Aube Saint-André-les-Vergers contact@spf10.org +33 3 25 80 57 16 https://www.secourspopulaire.fr/10/ Secours Populaire de l’Aube

Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne Saint-André-les-Vergers

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-26 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aube, Saint-André-les-Vergers Autres Lieu Saint-André-les-Vergers Adresse Saint-André-les-Vergers Aube Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne Ville Saint-André-les-Vergers lieuville Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne Saint-André-les-Vergers Departement Aube

Saint-André-les-Vergers Saint-André-les-Vergers Aube https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-andre-les-vergers/

Exposition-Vente de Patricia Raudin, artiste peintre Saint-André-les-Vergers 2022-08-05 was last modified: by Exposition-Vente de Patricia Raudin, artiste peintre Saint-André-les-Vergers Saint-André-les-Vergers 5 août 2022 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André Saint-André-les-Vergers Aube

Saint-André-les-Vergers Aube