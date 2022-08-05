Exposition-Vente de Patricia Raudin, artiste peintre Saint-André-les-Vergers Saint-André-les-Vergers
9 rue Godard Pillaveinne Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André Saint-André-les-Vergers Aube Centre commercial Carrefour Saint-André 9 rue Godard Pillaveinne
2022-08-05 09:00:00 – 2022-08-05 19:00:00
contact@spf10.org +33 3 25 80 57 16 https://www.secourspopulaire.fr/10/
Secours Populaire de l’Aube
