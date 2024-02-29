Exposition: Travaux (Chapelle Saint Libéral) Brive-la-Gaillarde, jeudi 29 février 2024.

Exposition: Travaux (Chapelle Saint Libéral) Brive-la-Gaillarde
Exposition « Travaux » des adhérents de l’association Le Peintres du Pays de Brive. .
Début : 2024-02-29 12:00:00
fin : 2024-03-17 18:00:00
Rue de Corrèze
Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine musée-labenche@brive.fr
