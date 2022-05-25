EXPOSITION “TOUT UN ART” A LA HAIE FOUASSIERE La Haie-Fouassière, 25 mai 2022, La Haie-Fouassière.

EXPOSITION “TOUT UN ART” A LA HAIE FOUASSIERE Salle Sévria 3 Bd Bernard Verlynde La Haie-Fouassière

2022-05-25 – 2022-03-27 Salle Sévria 3 Bd Bernard Verlynde

La Haie-Fouassière Loire-Atlantique La Haie-Fouassière

Trois jours de découverte et de plaisir, trois jours pour se laisser

tenter par l’achat d’une production, autant pièce artistique qu’objet

d’agrément ou d’utilité, trois jours pour faire l’acquisition d’une part de

vie, professionnelle et intime, d’un artiste ou d’un artisan d’art…

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART :

A l’entrée, quatre PEINTRES ouvrent l’espace dédié

aux MÉTIERS CRÉATEURS D’ART

ADAMENTO MOSAIQUE

Mosaïste d’art

Le Poiré-sur-Vie (85)

06 62 81 03 30

sylviebarouch@orange.fr

ATELIER PEAUX ET CHIC

Cuirs et peaux

Pont St Martin (44)

06 71 13 18 02

www.peauxetchic.com

ARCKESAC MAROQUINERIE

Créations maroquinerie

Saint Lyphard (44)

06 12 74 53 44

www.arckesac.com

Atelier la Beuluette

Papier et peinture végétal

Héric (44)

06 95 65 60 57

labeuluette@protonmail.com

ATELIER LE JOUBIOUX

Bijoutier Joailler

Lannion (22)

06 24 73 07 88

www.atelierlejoubioux.com

Atelier REGAIN

Arts graphiques & plastiques

Nantes (44)

06 72 63 21 17

atelierregain.fr

BARBE Gilbert

Sculpteur bois

Vertou (44)

06 84 37 00 46

nefelie44@gmail.com

BEAURE D’AUGERES Emilie

Créatrice bijoux fils d’or et d’argent

Carquefou (44)

06 14 52 76 76

emiliebeauredaugeres.com

BACHELIER Philippe

Artiste Peintre

Rezé (44)

06 86 97 83 22

phil.bach@orange.fr

Bigorn’ART

Créatrice

Clisson (44)

06 16 17 81.93

@_bigorn_art

4

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

Davase Yannick

Sculpteur bois

Gétigné (44)

06 81 32 22 14

sculpture-ydavase.pagesperso-orange.fr

Bouchereau Claude

Sculpteur métal sur vieux outils

St Laurent des autels (49)

06 26 40 27 03

www.metalclaudebouchereau.fr

Delannoy Nicolas

Créateur luminaires et objets

décoratifs en grandes calebasse

Meobecq (36)

06 05 37 07 02

www.etsy.com/fr/shop/creacourges

Bourdeau Sylvie

Sculptrice raku

Grandchamp des Fontaines (44)

06 98 92 90 41

www.sylvie-b-sculpture.com

DENTELLE ET FICELLES

Couturière, maroquinière

Sallertaine (85)

06 03 79 51 83

dentellesetficelles@orange.fr

BRANGER Laetitia

Tapissière ameublement

Maisdon-sur-Sèvre (44)

06 77 87 57 36

commedans-un-fauteuil.com

Douillard Christophe

Potier céramiste

Ste Luce sur loire (44)

07 70 64 96 46

c.douillard.poterie@gmail.com

CALACI Géraldine

Artiste Peintre

Rezé (44)

07 78 82 09 69

www.geraldine-calaci.fr

FERBLANTIER Jean-Paul

Sculpteur

Nantes (44)

06 65 58 71 26

jp-fer@wanadoo.fr

CASIOPE CREATIONS

Création bijoux

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 37 05 12 05

casiope-creations.com

Guerin Bernard

Artiste peintre, plasticien

Bouaye (44)

06 27 41 22 90

bernardguerin.wixsite.com/

bernardguerin

GUILBAUD Alice

Artiste photographe

et plasticienne

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 03 12 88 95

www.aliceguilbaud.com

5

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

LA MAISON CRÉA NATUREL

Savonnerie

Saint Herblain (44)

06 19 31 22 70

www.lamaison-crea-naturel.fr

JAN Elysabeth

Fileuse de perles de verre

Basse Goulaine (44)

06 87 40 08 39

elisabethjan.com

LIBRI § CO

Reliure artisanale

La Bruffière (85)

06 31 91 23 20

libriandco.fr

JANIK Chantal

Créatrice bijoux

Gorges (44)

06 60 47 65 40

janik.chantal1@orange.fr

MADEMOISELLE DISJONCTÉE

Créations luminaires

Gorges (44)

06 13 26 92 56

mademoiselledisjonctee.com

JOUBERT Pierre

Artiste Peintre

Vigneux de Bretagne (44)

06 44 23 85 38

www.pierrejoubert.fr

MATHERIALIS’ART

Artiste numérique

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 78 00 70 43

casiope-creations.com

JOUSSELIN Dominique

Lunetier

Huisseau sur cosson (41)

06 20 54 21 88

jousselin.lunettes@orange.fr

L’ATELIER D’ENZO

Sculpteur sur fil de fer

La Turballe (44)

06 11 07 53 92

latelierdenzo.fr

MAK IS BACK

Sculpteur sur bois

Meillac (35)

06 52 01 37 43

makisback.fr

LA FORGE À MANU

Coutelier et forgeron

St Pierre le vieux (85)

07 82 17 56 52

laforgeamanu.fr

MENET Denise

Peintre sur porcelaine

Rouans (44)

06 29 67 09 75

denise-gerardmenet@orange.fr

6

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

MIGAULT Dominique

Feutrière

Rezé (44)

06 58 51 44 48

dansmabrouette.book.fr

MISSKER

Créateur textiles sacs

et accessoires

Les Lucs sur Boulogne (85)

06 15 60 69 16

missker@orange.fr

MORLET Philippe

Création bijoux en cuir

Mouscardes (40)

06 63 78 96 96

www.arya-france.com

PARCHEMIN D’ARGENT

Enlumineur, Créateur de bijoux

Candé (49)

06 64 94 63 11

www.parchemindargent.fr

PAULARD Cyril

Sculpteur sur noix de coco

Aslonnes (85)

06 80 14 58 18

cyril.paulard@neuf.fr

PERGUE Sophie

Broderie d’art

Sallertaine (85)

06 70 21 50 41

www.broderiepergue.com

Pillet Julie – Bourquin Laurent

Créations et fabrication

de chaussures

Gesté (49) – 06 77 13 80 40

www.juliepillet.com

www.laurentbourquin.com

PHIL DE VERRE

Souffleur de verre au chalumeau

Sallertaine (85)

06 59 01 45 83

plmphildeverre@orange.fr

REFLETS DE PAILLE

Marqueterie de paille

Beauvoir sur mer (85)

06 81 59 12 77

www.refletsdepaille.com

NAUD Françoise

Création vitraux

St Nazaire (44)

06 15 07 58 29

www.vitrailnaud.com

OUJDDI Lahcen

Artiste Calligraphe

Nantes (44)

07 86 50 30 49

lahcenoujddi@hotmail.fr

PANE Brigitte

Sculptrice

Bouaye (44)

06 88 58 44 64

brigittepane.jimdo.com

7

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

ESPACE ARTISTES

Alias Franz

Photographe

Douarnenez (29)

06 31 03 17 15

www.franzalias.fr

Chaplain Emilie

Artiste auteur

Notre Dame des Landes (44)

06 87 24 04 74

chaplainemilie.wixsite.com/

artisteplasticienne/portfolio

Baholet Claudette

Sculptrice céramique

Saint Julien de Concelles (44)

06 15 55 19 52

baholetc@gmail.com

Blouet Henri

Artiste peintre

Haute Goulaine (44)

06 11 73 39 10

henri-blouet.fr

Corbard René

Artiste peintre

La Chapelle basse mer (44)

07 81 03 23 24

www.corbard.blogspot.com

Dominot Léa

Artiste peintre

Les Lucs sur Boulogne (85)

06 72 23 65 99

www.leadominot.fr

Dans la salle SEVRIA, exposent PEINTRES ET SCULPTEURS

SANCHEZ Dominique

Créations et sculptures bois flottés

Trefflean (56)

06 22 49 07 45

dominique.sanchez6@orange.fr

SAPES ET CHIC

Couture et créations

Vallet (44)

06 62 95 39 86

graziella.le-cam@orange.fr

www.sapesetchic.fr

SANIAL Roselyne

Artiste Peintre

Les Brouzils (85)

06 07 90 42 77

www.riadmabonnetoile.com

TUAL Pierrick

Artiste Peintre

Pornic (44)

06 60 43 69 46

tual.pierrick@wanadoo.fr

8

ESPACE ARTISTES

Dupont Thierry

Artiste peintre

Maisdon sur Sèvre (44)

06 04 49 23 65

dupont.thierry44@orange.fr

Leparoux Christophe

Artiste peintre

Nantes (44)

06 58 70 57 09

www.leparoux.blogspot.com

Eon Régis

Sculpteur

Le Bignon (44)

06 63 52 41 18

www.regis-eon.com

Mac Aron

Sculpteur

Le Pellerin (44)

06 08 90 02 23

marc.arnon@gmail.com

Flore Betty

Artiste peintre

Douarnenez (29)

06 67 50 33 50

www.florebetty.com

Marchand Marie-Christine

Sculptures et gravures

Couëron (44)

06 77 91 07 35

mariemarchand.blogspot.com

Heline Patrick

Peintre et sculpteur

Sucé sur Erdre (44)

06 70 74 31 18

www.les2pat.com

Marchand Sophie

Artiste peintre

Vertou (44)

06 59 00 78 81

35vues.fr

Kanasugi Akiko

Restauratrice tableaux

La Haye Fouassière (44)

07 82 32 66 16

www.atelierakiko.fr

Matt

Artiste peintre

Nantes (44)

06 66 82 27 33

www.murielmatt.com

Lehec Nathalie

Artiste peintre

La Chapelle Heulin (44)

06 79 60 27 26

www.nathalie-lehec.art

Monnier Patricia

Sculptrice

Sucé sur Erdre (44)

06 82 66 19 25

patriciamonnier-sculpturemetal.com

9

ESPACE ARTISTES

Montassier Roselyne

Sculptrice céramiste

Rocheservière (85)

06 20 98 73 85

roselynemontassiercormier.com

Tirmant Desoyen Léa

Artiste peintre

Mauves sur loire (44)

06 67 55 90 93

www.leatirmant-desoyen.com

Oudry Samuel

Sculpteur

Chateau Thébaud (44)

06 51 48 30 35

samuel.oudry@gmx.fr

Tirmant Paskal

Sculpteur

Mauves sur Loire (44)

06 84 32 27 61

detraceetdereve.canalblog.com

Paillard Sandrine

Artiste peintre

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 61 55 83 59

sandpaille.wixsite.com/

sandpaille

Turpin Christiane

Sculptrice marbre et albâtre

Rezé (44)

06 62 55 84 75

ch.turp@orange.fr

Raimbaud Fabienne

Peintre

Vertou (44)

06 68 84 85 05

fabienne.raimbaud@orange.fr

Vinet Lorette

Dessinatrice illustratrice

Basse Goulaine (44)

06 50 71 95 34

lemondeentongs.wordpress.com

Terresnathales

Artiste peintre et sculptrice

St Hilaire de Clisson (44)

06 76 45 66 91

www.terresnathales.fr

HASSAN Bilal

Artiste Sculpteur

La Chapelle Heulin (44)

06 74 89 81 00

bilal.hassan8888@gmail.com

Renoux Valentin

Atelier C&FAB

Sculpteur à la tronçonneuse

07 86 39 50 08

www.atelier-cefab.fr

Exposition vente organisée par l’Association Festiv’arts en partenariat avec la Ville de La Haye Fouassière le vendredi 25 mars de 14h à 19h, samedi et dimanche de 10h à 19h

Trois jours de découverte et de plaisir, trois jours pour se laisser

tenter par l’achat d’une production, autant pièce artistique qu’objet

d’agrément ou d’utilité, trois jours pour faire l’acquisition d’une part de

vie, professionnelle et intime, d’un artiste ou d’un artisan d’art…

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART :

A l’entrée, quatre PEINTRES ouvrent l’espace dédié

aux MÉTIERS CRÉATEURS D’ART

ADAMENTO MOSAIQUE

Mosaïste d’art

Le Poiré-sur-Vie (85)

06 62 81 03 30

sylviebarouch@orange.fr

ATELIER PEAUX ET CHIC

Cuirs et peaux

Pont St Martin (44)

06 71 13 18 02

www.peauxetchic.com

ARCKESAC MAROQUINERIE

Créations maroquinerie

Saint Lyphard (44)

06 12 74 53 44

www.arckesac.com

Atelier la Beuluette

Papier et peinture végétal

Héric (44)

06 95 65 60 57

labeuluette@protonmail.com

ATELIER LE JOUBIOUX

Bijoutier Joailler

Lannion (22)

06 24 73 07 88

www.atelierlejoubioux.com

Atelier REGAIN

Arts graphiques & plastiques

Nantes (44)

06 72 63 21 17

atelierregain.fr

BARBE Gilbert

Sculpteur bois

Vertou (44)

06 84 37 00 46

nefelie44@gmail.com

BEAURE D’AUGERES Emilie

Créatrice bijoux fils d’or et d’argent

Carquefou (44)

06 14 52 76 76

emiliebeauredaugeres.com

BACHELIER Philippe

Artiste Peintre

Rezé (44)

06 86 97 83 22

phil.bach@orange.fr

Bigorn’ART

Créatrice

Clisson (44)

06 16 17 81.93

@_bigorn_art

4

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

Davase Yannick

Sculpteur bois

Gétigné (44)

06 81 32 22 14

sculpture-ydavase.pagesperso-orange.fr

Bouchereau Claude

Sculpteur métal sur vieux outils

St Laurent des autels (49)

06 26 40 27 03

www.metalclaudebouchereau.fr

Delannoy Nicolas

Créateur luminaires et objets

décoratifs en grandes calebasse

Meobecq (36)

06 05 37 07 02

www.etsy.com/fr/shop/creacourges

Bourdeau Sylvie

Sculptrice raku

Grandchamp des Fontaines (44)

06 98 92 90 41

www.sylvie-b-sculpture.com

DENTELLE ET FICELLES

Couturière, maroquinière

Sallertaine (85)

06 03 79 51 83

dentellesetficelles@orange.fr

BRANGER Laetitia

Tapissière ameublement

Maisdon-sur-Sèvre (44)

06 77 87 57 36

commedans-un-fauteuil.com

Douillard Christophe

Potier céramiste

Ste Luce sur loire (44)

07 70 64 96 46

c.douillard.poterie@gmail.com

CALACI Géraldine

Artiste Peintre

Rezé (44)

07 78 82 09 69

www.geraldine-calaci.fr

FERBLANTIER Jean-Paul

Sculpteur

Nantes (44)

06 65 58 71 26

jp-fer@wanadoo.fr

CASIOPE CREATIONS

Création bijoux

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 37 05 12 05

casiope-creations.com

Guerin Bernard

Artiste peintre, plasticien

Bouaye (44)

06 27 41 22 90

bernardguerin.wixsite.com/

bernardguerin

GUILBAUD Alice

Artiste photographe

et plasticienne

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 03 12 88 95

www.aliceguilbaud.com

5

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

LA MAISON CRÉA NATUREL

Savonnerie

Saint Herblain (44)

06 19 31 22 70

www.lamaison-crea-naturel.fr

JAN Elysabeth

Fileuse de perles de verre

Basse Goulaine (44)

06 87 40 08 39

elisabethjan.com

LIBRI § CO

Reliure artisanale

La Bruffière (85)

06 31 91 23 20

libriandco.fr

JANIK Chantal

Créatrice bijoux

Gorges (44)

06 60 47 65 40

janik.chantal1@orange.fr

MADEMOISELLE DISJONCTÉE

Créations luminaires

Gorges (44)

06 13 26 92 56

mademoiselledisjonctee.com

JOUBERT Pierre

Artiste Peintre

Vigneux de Bretagne (44)

06 44 23 85 38

www.pierrejoubert.fr

MATHERIALIS’ART

Artiste numérique

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 78 00 70 43

casiope-creations.com

JOUSSELIN Dominique

Lunetier

Huisseau sur cosson (41)

06 20 54 21 88

jousselin.lunettes@orange.fr

L’ATELIER D’ENZO

Sculpteur sur fil de fer

La Turballe (44)

06 11 07 53 92

latelierdenzo.fr

MAK IS BACK

Sculpteur sur bois

Meillac (35)

06 52 01 37 43

makisback.fr

LA FORGE À MANU

Coutelier et forgeron

St Pierre le vieux (85)

07 82 17 56 52

laforgeamanu.fr

MENET Denise

Peintre sur porcelaine

Rouans (44)

06 29 67 09 75

denise-gerardmenet@orange.fr

6

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

MIGAULT Dominique

Feutrière

Rezé (44)

06 58 51 44 48

dansmabrouette.book.fr

MISSKER

Créateur textiles sacs

et accessoires

Les Lucs sur Boulogne (85)

06 15 60 69 16

missker@orange.fr

MORLET Philippe

Création bijoux en cuir

Mouscardes (40)

06 63 78 96 96

www.arya-france.com

PARCHEMIN D’ARGENT

Enlumineur, Créateur de bijoux

Candé (49)

06 64 94 63 11

www.parchemindargent.fr

PAULARD Cyril

Sculpteur sur noix de coco

Aslonnes (85)

06 80 14 58 18

cyril.paulard@neuf.fr

PERGUE Sophie

Broderie d’art

Sallertaine (85)

06 70 21 50 41

www.broderiepergue.com

Pillet Julie – Bourquin Laurent

Créations et fabrication

de chaussures

Gesté (49) – 06 77 13 80 40

www.juliepillet.com

www.laurentbourquin.com

PHIL DE VERRE

Souffleur de verre au chalumeau

Sallertaine (85)

06 59 01 45 83

plmphildeverre@orange.fr

REFLETS DE PAILLE

Marqueterie de paille

Beauvoir sur mer (85)

06 81 59 12 77

www.refletsdepaille.com

NAUD Françoise

Création vitraux

St Nazaire (44)

06 15 07 58 29

www.vitrailnaud.com

OUJDDI Lahcen

Artiste Calligraphe

Nantes (44)

07 86 50 30 49

lahcenoujddi@hotmail.fr

PANE Brigitte

Sculptrice

Bouaye (44)

06 88 58 44 64

brigittepane.jimdo.com

7

ESPACE CRÉATEURS ET ARTISANS D’ART

ESPACE ARTISTES

Alias Franz

Photographe

Douarnenez (29)

06 31 03 17 15

www.franzalias.fr

Chaplain Emilie

Artiste auteur

Notre Dame des Landes (44)

06 87 24 04 74

chaplainemilie.wixsite.com/

artisteplasticienne/portfolio

Baholet Claudette

Sculptrice céramique

Saint Julien de Concelles (44)

06 15 55 19 52

baholetc@gmail.com

Blouet Henri

Artiste peintre

Haute Goulaine (44)

06 11 73 39 10

henri-blouet.fr

Corbard René

Artiste peintre

La Chapelle basse mer (44)

07 81 03 23 24

www.corbard.blogspot.com

Dominot Léa

Artiste peintre

Les Lucs sur Boulogne (85)

06 72 23 65 99

www.leadominot.fr

Dans la salle SEVRIA, exposent PEINTRES ET SCULPTEURS

SANCHEZ Dominique

Créations et sculptures bois flottés

Trefflean (56)

06 22 49 07 45

dominique.sanchez6@orange.fr

SAPES ET CHIC

Couture et créations

Vallet (44)

06 62 95 39 86

graziella.le-cam@orange.fr

www.sapesetchic.fr

SANIAL Roselyne

Artiste Peintre

Les Brouzils (85)

06 07 90 42 77

www.riadmabonnetoile.com

TUAL Pierrick

Artiste Peintre

Pornic (44)

06 60 43 69 46

tual.pierrick@wanadoo.fr

8

ESPACE ARTISTES

Dupont Thierry

Artiste peintre

Maisdon sur Sèvre (44)

06 04 49 23 65

dupont.thierry44@orange.fr

Leparoux Christophe

Artiste peintre

Nantes (44)

06 58 70 57 09

www.leparoux.blogspot.com

Eon Régis

Sculpteur

Le Bignon (44)

06 63 52 41 18

www.regis-eon.com

Mac Aron

Sculpteur

Le Pellerin (44)

06 08 90 02 23

marc.arnon@gmail.com

Flore Betty

Artiste peintre

Douarnenez (29)

06 67 50 33 50

www.florebetty.com

Marchand Marie-Christine

Sculptures et gravures

Couëron (44)

06 77 91 07 35

mariemarchand.blogspot.com

Heline Patrick

Peintre et sculpteur

Sucé sur Erdre (44)

06 70 74 31 18

www.les2pat.com

Marchand Sophie

Artiste peintre

Vertou (44)

06 59 00 78 81

35vues.fr

Kanasugi Akiko

Restauratrice tableaux

La Haye Fouassière (44)

07 82 32 66 16

www.atelierakiko.fr

Matt

Artiste peintre

Nantes (44)

06 66 82 27 33

www.murielmatt.com

Lehec Nathalie

Artiste peintre

La Chapelle Heulin (44)

06 79 60 27 26

www.nathalie-lehec.art

Monnier Patricia

Sculptrice

Sucé sur Erdre (44)

06 82 66 19 25

patriciamonnier-sculpturemetal.com

9

ESPACE ARTISTES

Montassier Roselyne

Sculptrice céramiste

Rocheservière (85)

06 20 98 73 85

roselynemontassiercormier.com

Tirmant Desoyen Léa

Artiste peintre

Mauves sur loire (44)

06 67 55 90 93

www.leatirmant-desoyen.com

Oudry Samuel

Sculpteur

Chateau Thébaud (44)

06 51 48 30 35

samuel.oudry@gmx.fr

Tirmant Paskal

Sculpteur

Mauves sur Loire (44)

06 84 32 27 61

detraceetdereve.canalblog.com

Paillard Sandrine

Artiste peintre

La Haye Fouassière (44)

06 61 55 83 59

sandpaille.wixsite.com/

sandpaille

Turpin Christiane

Sculptrice marbre et albâtre

Rezé (44)

06 62 55 84 75

ch.turp@orange.fr

Raimbaud Fabienne

Peintre

Vertou (44)

06 68 84 85 05

fabienne.raimbaud@orange.fr

Vinet Lorette

Dessinatrice illustratrice

Basse Goulaine (44)

06 50 71 95 34

lemondeentongs.wordpress.com

Terresnathales

Artiste peintre et sculptrice

St Hilaire de Clisson (44)

06 76 45 66 91

www.terresnathales.fr

HASSAN Bilal

Artiste Sculpteur

La Chapelle Heulin (44)

06 74 89 81 00

bilal.hassan8888@gmail.com

Renoux Valentin

Atelier C&FAB

Sculpteur à la tronçonneuse

07 86 39 50 08

www.atelier-cefab.fr

Salle Sévria 3 Bd Bernard Verlynde La Haie-Fouassière

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-15 par