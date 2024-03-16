EXPOSITION « TOUT EN NUANCES » A CHALINDREY Chalindrey
Tout public
La section Nuances, section peinture du centre culturel, sort dans la rue…
Une centaine de toiles, une vingtaine de tableaux de street art, et des créations en soie seront exposées sur deux jours.
entrée libre. .
Début : 2024-03-16
fin : 2024-03-16
Rue Pierre Semard
Chalindrey 52600 Haute-Marne Grand Est ville-chalindrey@orange.fr
