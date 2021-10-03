EXPOSITION SUR GRAND ECRAN : LES TOURNESOLS Bernard Pradal Paris
Retrouvez l’exposition LES TOURNESOLS sur grand-écran (1h25) Dimanche 3 octobre à 11h au cinéma le balzac !
« Les tournesols » sont parmi les tableaux de Van Gogh les plus célèbres. Le musée Van Gogh à Amsterdam a consacré une exposition à ces œuvres et « Expositions sur grand écran », qui a eu un accès exclusif à l’événement, nous guide à travers l’exposition pour enquêter sur les mystères qui entourent ces tableaux. .
Bernard Pradal 1 rue Balzac Paris 75008
