Exposition « Reflets » Espace Auriac Saint-Jean-le-Thomas
Exposition « Reflets » Espace Auriac Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, samedi 13 avril 2024.
Exposition « Reflets » Espace Auriac Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Manche
L’association Saint Jean des Arts présente son exposition « Reflets », découvrez les oeuvres de différents artistes
AQUARELLE
– Annick GUERIN FOLLEN
– Anne HAMELIN
– Christine MALVOISIN
PASTEL
– Noëlle BREHIER
PHOTOGRAPHIE
– Aude ASSELIN
– Jacques ANGER
– Louis AUBERT
– Benoit LECHARTIER
– Stéphane LEVILLAYER
– Jean-Pol STERCQ
TECHNIQUES MIXTES
– Martine LE CORNEC
– Bernard VERNOCHET
Vernissage le dimanche 14 avril, à 11h.
Animations musicales dès 11h tous les dimanches, animés par Coeff Jazz le 14 avril et par La Mafia Normande le 28 avril.
Entrée libre, ouvert tous les jours, de 15h à 19h.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-13
fin : 2024-04-28
Espace Auriac Chemin du Vieux Château
Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie
L’événement Exposition « Reflets » Saint-Jean-le-Thomas a été mis à jour le 2024-02-09 par OT MSM Normandie BIT Saint-Jean-le-Thomas