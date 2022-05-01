EXPOSITION : “PRÉMONTRÉ FÊTE SES 900 ANS : UNE ABBAYE, UN ORDRE, UNE HISTOIRE” Saint-Mihiel Saint-Mihiel Catégories d’évènement: Meuse

Saint-Mihiel

EXPOSITION : "PRÉMONTRÉ FÊTE SES 900 ANS : UNE ABBAYE, UN ORDRE, UNE HISTOIRE" Musée d'art sacré 6 Rue du Palais de Justice Saint-Mihiel

2022-05-01 09:00:00 – 2022-08-30 12:30:00

Saint-Mihiel Meuse Saint-Mihiel 3 EUR Du 1er mai au 30 aout, venez découvrir une exposition sur les abbayes, un ordre, une histoire.

Parsemées sur tout le territoire, elles ont laissé de nombreuses traces dans notre région ! accueil@coeurdelorraine-tourisme.fr +33 3 29 89 06 47 Musée d’art sacré 6 Rue du Palais de Justice Saint-Mihiel

