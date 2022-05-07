Exposition Poulin’Art La Berthenoux La Berthenoux
2022-05-07 14:00:00 – 2022-05-22 18:00:00
Art du Kiigami et art Pictural seront au rendez-vous à la Poulinière.
Rencontrez l’Art à la Poulinière.
poulinart@gmail.com +33 6 85 50 54 67 https://poulinart.blogspot.com/
Skitterphoto pour Pixabay
La Berthenoux
