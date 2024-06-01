Exposition PI et Brigitte Le Goff L’Échappée Belle Quimperlé
Exposition PI et Brigitte Le Goff L’Échappée Belle Quimperlé, samedi 1 juin 2024.
Exposition PI et Brigitte Le Goff L’Échappée Belle Quimperlé Finistère
PI, sculptrice et Brigitte Le Goff, graveuse. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-01 10:00:00
fin : 2024-06-30 13:00:00
L’Échappée Belle 10 Rue Brémond d’Ars
Quimperlé 29300 Finistère Bretagne
L’événement Exposition PI et Brigitte Le Goff Quimperlé a été mis à jour le 2024-02-21 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS