Exposition photographique « Vue sur le port » Barfleur, 1 juillet 2022, Barfleur.

Exposition photographique « Vue sur le port »
42 rue Saint-Thomas Becket Barfleur Manche  
2022-07-01 – 2022-08-31

Barfleur
Manche

  Exposition du photographe Kristoff Rouaud dans le restaurant « Le Phare ».

https://crouaud.com/

