**Exposition photographique « Silwan- Jérusalem-Est > Corbeil-Essonnes : Regards Croisés »** Mardi 15 février à 18h00 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Chateaubriand Exposition photographique « Silwan- Jérusalem-Est > Corbeil-Essonnes : Regards Croisés », conçue et réalisée à l’initiative de l’association L’Olivier. Une expérience croisée de deux artistes, Lionel Antoni et Samer Husam Abu Esheh, qui ont résidé à Silwan et à Corbeil-Essonnes pendant 10 jours, va permettre d’apporter deux regards singuliers dans une même exposition. **معرض تصوير فوتوغرافي « سلوان- القدس الشرقية> كوربي إيسون : رؤى متقاطعة »** الثلاثاء ١٥ شباط ، الساعة ٦ مساءً في المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون معرض تصوير فوتوغرافي « سلوان- القدس الشرقية> كوربي إيسون : رؤى متقاطعة »، بمبادرة من جمعية L’Olivier. تجربة لفنانين ، ليونيل ليونيل أنتوني وسامر أبو عيشة ، اللذين أقاما في سلوان وكربيل إيسون لمدة ١٠ أيام ، ستجلب مشاهدتين منفردتين في معرض واحد. **Photographic exhibition » Silwan- East Jerusalem > Corbeil-Essonnes : Regards Croisés « ** Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 pm at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand Photographic exhibition « Silwan- East Jerusalem > Corbeil-Essonnes : Regards Croisés », conceived and realized at the initiative of the association L’Olivier. A cross experience of two artists, Lionel Antoni and Samer Husam Abu Esheh, who resided in Silwan and Corbeil-Essonnes for 10 days, will bring two singular views in one exhibition.

Entrée libre

Une expérience croisée de deux artistes, Lionel Antoni et Samer Husam Abu Esheh.

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



