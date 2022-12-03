Exposition photographies avec Michel Ledeuil et André Gazengel Châtillon-sur-Loire Châtillon-sur-Loire
Exposition photographies avec Michel Ledeuil et André Gazengel Châtillon-sur-Loire, 3 décembre 2022, Châtillon-sur-Loire.
Exposition photographies avec Michel Ledeuil et André Gazengel
47 Rue Franche Châtillon-sur-Loire Loiret OT TERRES DE LOIRE ET CANAUX
2022-12-03 14:00:00 – 2022-12-18 17:00:00
Châtillon-sur-Loire
Loiret
Châtillon-sur-Loire
Deux photographes très différents dans leurs créations exposent à l’espace culturel : Michel Ledeuil, photographe humaniste et d’André Gazengel photographie la vie de son jardin.
Exposition des photographies de Michel Ledeuil, photographe humaniste et d’André Gazengel qui photographie la vie de son jardin.
animations.chatillonsurloire@orange.fr +33 2 38 31 99 66
andré gazengel
Châtillon-sur-Loire
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-01 par OT TERRES DE LOIRE ET CANAUX