Exposition photo Urban Zoo par Harry-James Hoareau Square de l’Aspirant Dunand, 19 juin 2021-19 juin 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Du 19 juin au 13 août 2021 :

lundi, mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi, samedi, dimanche de 7h à 23h30

gratuit

Harry-James Hoareau vous présente Urban zoo Quand l’humain rencontre l’animal : une exposition photo constituée d’un ensemble de dessins sur le thème de la zoanthropie. Expositions -> Photographie Square de l’Aspirant Dunand 20 rue Saillard Paris 75014

