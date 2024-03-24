Exposition Photo Rue St Denis Sablé-sur-Sarthe
Exposition Photo Rue St Denis Sablé-sur-Sarthe, dimanche 24 mars 2024.
Exposition Photo Rue St Denis Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
L’Atelier Malicot vous invite à découvrir son exposition
Découvrez l’exposition des travaux réalisés à la chambre photographique par les participants au Festival de l’Atelier Malicot. .
Début : 2024-03-24
fin : 2024-05-04
Rue St Denis L’Apostrophe
Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire atelier.malicot@orange.fr
