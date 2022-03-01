Exposition Peintures : VAGABONDAGES Lavault-Sainte-Anne Lavault-Sainte-Anne Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Lavault-Sainte-Anne

Exposition Peintures : VAGABONDAGES Centre Social Rural Vicomte Paillhou Allée Georges SAUVESTRE Lavault-Sainte-Anne

2022-03-01 – 2022-03-27

Lavault-Sainte-Anne Allier Lavault-Sainte-Anne Exposition “VAGABONDAGES”, peintures par Jacqueline Gavelle-Démure. secretariat.csr.lavaultsteanne@gmail.com +33 4 70 08 07 26 Centre Social Rural Vicomte Paillhou Allée Georges SAUVESTRE Lavault-Sainte-Anne

