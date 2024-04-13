EXPOSITION OSEZ ! Fontenoy-le-Château
EXPOSITION OSEZ ! Fontenoy-le-Château, samedi 13 avril 2024.
EXPOSITION OSEZ ! Fontenoy-le-Château Vosges
Samedi
Exposition de photographies, peintures, dessins d’artistes habitant autour de Fontenoy-le-Château.Tout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-13 14:00:00
fin : 2024-04-13 18:30:00
Rue de l’église
Fontenoy-le-Château 88240 Vosges Grand Est
