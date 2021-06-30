EXPOSITION : « MOTIF » Saint-Brevin-les-Pins, 21 juin 2021-21 juin 2021, Saint-Brevin-les-Pins.
EXPOSITION : « MOTIF » 2021-06-21 – 2021-06-30 Espace des Roches Avenue Jules Verne
Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Loire-Atlantique
Exposition « Motif » d’Arthur Deliens, jeune artiste brévinois.
Contact : Arthur Deliens : 06 16 65 58 12 deliensarthur@yahoo.fr
