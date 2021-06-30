Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Saint-Brevin-les-Pins 44250, Saint-Brevin-les-Pins EXPOSITION : « MOTIF » Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Catégories d’évènement: 44250

Saint-Brevin-les-Pins

EXPOSITION : « MOTIF » Saint-Brevin-les-Pins, 21 juin 2021-21 juin 2021, Saint-Brevin-les-Pins. EXPOSITION : « MOTIF » 2021-06-21 – 2021-06-30 Espace des Roches Avenue Jules Verne

Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Loire-Atlantique Exposition « Motif » d’Arthur Deliens, jeune artiste brévinois.

Contact : Arthur Deliens : 06 16 65 58 12 deliensarthur@yahoo.fr galina.martynova@wanadoo.fr Exposition « Motif » d’Arthur Deliens, jeune artiste brévinois.

Contact : Arthur Deliens : 06 16 65 58 12 deliensarthur@yahoo.fr

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 44250, Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Étiquettes évènement : Autres Lieu Saint-Brevin-les-Pins Adresse Espace des Roches Avenue Jules Verne Ville Saint-Brevin-les-Pins lieuville 47.2467#-2.16868