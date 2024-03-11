EXPOSITION MARJORIE MARTIN-SISTERON Lunel, lundi 11 mars 2024.

EXPOSITION MARJORIE MARTIN-SISTERON Lunel
EXPOSITION MARJORIE MARTIN-SISTERON Lunel Hérault
Exposition à l’Office de Tourisme du Pays de Lunel
du 11/03/2024 au 29/04/2024
Entrée libre
Salle accessible aux PMR
Du lundi au samedi de 9h à 12h et de 14h à 18h
Dimanche et jours fériés de 9h à 13h
Renseignements au 04 67 71 01 37 .
Début : 2024-03-11 09:00:00
fin : 2024-04-29 12:00:00
16 Cours Gabriel Péri
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement EXPOSITION MARJORIE MARTIN-SISTERON Lunel a été mis à jour le 2024-02-28 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL