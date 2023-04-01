EXPOSITION MAJEURE “TOUR DE TABLE” Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
EXPOSITION MAJEURE “TOUR DE TABLE”, 1 avril 2023, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe.
EXPOSITION MAJEURE “TOUR DE TABLE”
Rue Victor Hugo Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
2023-04-01 10:00:00 – 2023-09-17 18:00:00
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Sarthe
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
EUR L’exposition majeure « Tour de table » sera visible du 18 juin 2022 au 17 septembre 2023.
Tout public – prix d’un billet d’entrée.
Exposition majeure “Tour de table”
accueil.museefaience@cc-valdesarthe.fr +33 2 43 48 07 17 https://musee-faience.fr/
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-07 par