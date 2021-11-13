Exposition Machine à bulles / Novembre Numérique نوفمبر الرقمي / معرض آلة الفقاعات Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 13 novembre 2021, Jerusalem.

Exposition Machine à bulles / Novembre Numérique نوفمبر الرقمي / معرض آلة الفقاعات

du samedi 13 novembre au mercredi 17 novembre à Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand

**Novembre Numérique** Inauguration de l’exposition « Machines à Bulles » et selection de films en réalité virtuelle Le mardi 09 novembre à 18h30 à l’Institut français – Chateaubriand Puis exposition du 10 au 17 Novembre **نوفمبر الرقمي** افتتاح معرض « Machines à Bulles »واختيار أفلام من الواقع الافتراضي الثلاثاء ٩ تشرين الثاني الساعة 6:30 مساءً في المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون المعرض من ١٠ إلى ١٧ تشرين الثاني **Digital November** Opening of the exhibition « Machines à Bulles » and selection of virtual reality films Tuesday, November 09 at 6:30 pm at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand Then exhibition from November 10th to 17th

Entrée libre

Exposition Machine à bulles / Novembre Numérique

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-11-13T10:00:00 2021-11-13T18:00:00;2021-11-16T10:00:00 2021-11-16T18:00:00;2021-11-17T10:00:00 2021-11-17T18:00:00