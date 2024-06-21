EXPOSITION LES PEINTRES DU CROISIC Place Boston Le Croisic
Catégories d’Évènement:
EXPOSITION LES PEINTRES DU CROISIC Place Boston Le Croisic, samedi 22 juin 2024.
EXPOSITION LES PEINTRES DU CROISIC Place Boston Le Croisic Loire-Atlantique
L’association Les peintres du Croisic présente leurs expositions de peintures et sculptures. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-22 10:30:00
fin : 2024-06-22 19:00:00
Place Boston Ancienne Criée
Le Croisic 44490 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire lespeintresducroisic@gmail.com
L’événement EXPOSITION LES PEINTRES DU CROISIC Le Croisic a été mis à jour le 2024-01-31 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire