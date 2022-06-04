Exposition : Le grand cormoran Abbaye aux Dames Caen Catégories d’évènement: Caen

Calvados

Exposition : Le grand cormoran Abbaye aux Dames, 4 juin 2022, Caen. Exposition : Le grand cormoran

du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à Abbaye aux Dames

Le Groupe Ornithologique Normand (GONm) sera présent à l’Abbaye aux Dames ce samedi 4 juin et propose notamment de découvrir deux expositions. Exposition réalisée par les membres du GONm Abbaye aux Dames Place Reine Mathilde 14000 CAEN Caen Calvados

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-04T09:00:00 2022-06-04T18:00:00;2022-06-05T09:00:00 2022-06-05T18:00:00

