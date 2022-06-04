Exposition : Le grand cormoran Abbaye aux Dames Caen
Exposition : Le grand cormoran Abbaye aux Dames, 4 juin 2022, Caen.
Exposition : Le grand cormoran
du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à Abbaye aux Dames
Le Groupe Ornithologique Normand (GONm) sera présent à l’Abbaye aux Dames ce samedi 4 juin et propose notamment de découvrir deux expositions.
Exposition réalisée par les membres du GONm
Abbaye aux Dames Place Reine Mathilde 14000 CAEN Caen Calvados
