Guérande Centre Culturel Athanor Guérande, Loire-Atlantique Exposition – Lauréats du concours national du club photo de Guérande Centre Culturel Athanor Guérande Catégories d’évènement: Guérande

Loire-Atlantique

Exposition – Lauréats du concours national du club photo de Guérande Centre Culturel Athanor, 23 octobre 2021, Guérande. Exposition – Lauréats du concours national du club photo de Guérande

du samedi 23 octobre au samedi 30 octobre à Centre Culturel Athanor

Exposition photo. Exposition photo. Centre Culturel Athanor 2 Avenue Anne de Bretagne 44350 Guerande Guérande Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-10-23T10:00:00 2021-10-23T12:00:00;2021-10-23T14:00:00 2021-10-23T18:00:00;2021-10-24T10:00:00 2021-10-24T12:00:00;2021-10-24T14:00:00 2021-10-24T18:00:00;2021-10-25T10:00:00 2021-10-25T12:00:00;2021-10-25T14:00:00 2021-10-25T18:00:00;2021-10-26T10:00:00 2021-10-26T12:00:00;2021-10-26T14:00:00 2021-10-26T18:00:00;2021-10-27T10:00:00 2021-10-27T12:00:00;2021-10-27T14:00:00 2021-10-27T18:00:00;2021-10-28T10:00:00 2021-10-28T12:00:00;2021-10-28T14:00:00 2021-10-28T18:00:00;2021-10-29T10:00:00 2021-10-29T12:00:00;2021-10-29T14:00:00 2021-10-29T18:00:00;2021-10-30T10:00:00 2021-10-30T12:00:00;2021-10-30T14:00:00 2021-10-30T18:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Guérande, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu Centre Culturel Athanor Adresse 2 Avenue Anne de Bretagne 44350 Guerande Ville Guérande lieuville Centre Culturel Athanor Guérande