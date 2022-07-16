Exposition – L’Art au Manoir

Exposition – L’Art au Manoir, 16 juillet 2022, . Exposition – L’Art au Manoir



2022-07-16 11:00:00 – 2022-07-31 19:00:00 Ouvert tous les jours sauf le lundi, de 11h à 19h – Art2Co : déco mobilier

– Elie Redleaderz : peinture graffiti

– Daniel Morice : aquarelle

– Anne-Sophie Couepel : peinture

– Charlie Hall : peinture & sculptures

– Claudine Chapon : sculpture

– Thibault Derien : photographie

– Benoît Mercier : sculpture

– Jean-Claude Martin : tornou su boue

– One Hope : installation Ouvert tous les jours sauf le lundi, de 11h à 19h – Art2Co : déco mobilier

– Elie Redleaderz : peinture graffiti

– Daniel Morice : aquarelle

– Anne-Sophie Couepel : peinture

– Charlie Hall : peinture & sculptures

– Claudine Chapon : sculpture

– Thibault Derien : photographie

– Benoît Mercier : sculpture

– Jean-Claude Martin : tornou su boue

– One Hope : installation dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-07 par

Détails Autres Lieu Adresse lieuville