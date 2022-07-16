Exposition – L’Art au Manoir
Exposition – L’Art au Manoir, 16 juillet 2022, .
Exposition – L’Art au Manoir
2022-07-16 11:00:00 – 2022-07-31 19:00:00
Ouvert tous les jours sauf le lundi, de 11h à 19h
– Art2Co : déco mobilier
– Elie Redleaderz : peinture graffiti
– Daniel Morice : aquarelle
– Anne-Sophie Couepel : peinture
– Charlie Hall : peinture & sculptures
– Claudine Chapon : sculpture
– Thibault Derien : photographie
– Benoît Mercier : sculpture
– Jean-Claude Martin : tornou su boue
– One Hope : installation
Ouvert tous les jours sauf le lundi, de 11h à 19h
– Art2Co : déco mobilier
– Elie Redleaderz : peinture graffiti
– Daniel Morice : aquarelle
– Anne-Sophie Couepel : peinture
– Charlie Hall : peinture & sculptures
– Claudine Chapon : sculpture
– Thibault Derien : photographie
– Benoît Mercier : sculpture
– Jean-Claude Martin : tornou su boue
– One Hope : installation
dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-07 par