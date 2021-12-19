Exposition : La Rance – Regards croisés La Richardais La Richardais
2021-12-18 11:00:00 – 2021-12-19 18:00:00
La Richardais Ille-et-Vilaine
Exposition de tableaux et de photos.
Vente photos tableaux calendriers et livres
Patrick ABRAHAM et Thierry BESNIER
Samedi 18 et dimanche 19 décembre 2021 – De 11h à 18h – Gare Maritime
+33 2 99 46 44 40
La Richardais
