EXPOSITION: JENNIE SMITH – RÉVÉLATION Lamalou-les-Bains Lamalou-les-Bains
Exposition Jennie Smith : Révélation
Vernissage samedi 21 août de 18hà 20h
Ouvert 22 août – 3 septembre de 15h à 18h
au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains
www.garexpo.com
+33 4 67 23 02 62 http://www.garexpo.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-30 par