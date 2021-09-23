Annœullin Médiathèque François Mitterrand - Annoeullin Annœullin, Nord Exposition Instantanés Jazz Médiathèque François Mitterrand – Annoeullin Annœullin Catégories d’évènement: Annœullin

Nord

Exposition Instantanés Jazz Médiathèque François Mitterrand – Annoeullin, 23 septembre 2021, Annœullin. Exposition Instantanés Jazz

du jeudi 23 septembre au samedi 23 octobre à Médiathèque François Mitterrand – Annoeullin

Exposition photos noir et blanc réalisée par les photographes Olivier Wicquart et Didier Péron Exposition photos noir et blanc réalisée par les photographes Olivier Wicquart et Didier Péron Médiathèque François Mitterrand – Annoeullin Boulevard Léon Blum 59112 Annoeullin Annœullin Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-23T15:00:00 2021-09-23T18:00:00;2021-09-24T15:00:00 2021-09-24T19:00:00;2021-09-25T10:00:00 2021-09-25T12:00:00;2021-09-25T14:00:00 2021-09-25T17:30:00;2021-09-28T10:00:00 2021-09-28T12:00:00;2021-09-28T15:00:00 2021-09-28T18:00:00;2021-09-29T10:00:00 2021-09-29T12:00:00;2021-09-29T14:00:00 2021-09-29T18:00:00;2021-09-30T15:00:00 2021-09-30T18:00:00;2021-10-01T15:00:00 2021-10-01T18:00:00;2021-10-02T10:00:00 2021-10-02T12:00:00;2021-10-02T14:00:00 2021-10-02T17:30:00;2021-10-05T10:00:00 2021-10-05T12:00:00;2021-10-05T15:00:00 2021-10-05T18:00:00;2021-10-06T10:00:00 2021-10-06T12:00:00;2021-10-06T14:00:00 2021-10-06T18:00:00;2021-10-07T15:00:00 2021-10-07T18:00:00;2021-10-08T15:00:00 2021-10-08T18:00:00;2021-10-09T10:00:00 2021-10-09T12:00:00;2021-10-09T14:00:00 2021-10-09T17:30:00;2021-10-12T10:00:00 2021-10-12T12:00:00;2021-10-12T15:00:00 2021-10-12T18:00:00;2021-10-13T10:00:00 2021-10-13T12:00:00;2021-10-13T14:00:00 2021-10-13T18:00:00;2021-10-14T15:00:00 2021-10-14T18:00:00;2021-10-15T15:00:00 2021-10-15T18:00:00;2021-10-16T10:00:00 2021-10-16T12:00:00;2021-10-16T14:00:00 2021-10-16T17:30:00;2021-10-19T10:00:00 2021-10-19T12:00:00;2021-10-19T15:00:00 2021-10-19T18:00:00;2021-10-20T10:00:00 2021-10-20T12:00:00;2021-10-20T14:00:00 2021-10-20T18:00:00;2021-10-21T15:00:00 2021-10-21T18:00:00;2021-10-22T15:00:00 2021-10-22T18:00:00;2021-10-23T10:00:00 2021-10-23T12:00:00;2021-10-23T14:00:00 2021-10-23T17:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Annœullin, Nord Autres Lieu Médiathèque François Mitterrand - Annoeullin Adresse Boulevard Léon Blum 59112 Annoeullin Ville Annœullin lieuville Médiathèque François Mitterrand - Annoeullin Annœullin