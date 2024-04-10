Exposition « Incroyable Côte d’Or » Bureau d’Information Touristique Vitteaux
Exposition « Incroyable Côte d’Or » Bureau d’Information Touristique Vitteaux Côte-d’Or
En parallèle de la sortie du livre de 500 photos Incroyable Côte-d’Or , l’association CotedorPix organise une exposition de 25 photos représentatives du patrimoine des différents territoires de Côte-d’Or. EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-10
fin : 2024-04-27
Bureau d’Information Touristique 16, rue Hubert Languet
Vitteaux 21350 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
