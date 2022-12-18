EXPOSITION « HISTORIQUE DE LA CRÉATION DE LA CRÈCHE, LA VIE » DE MARIE-PIERRE GUILHOT Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: 34250

Palavas-les-Flots

EXPOSITION « HISTORIQUE DE LA CRÉATION DE LA CRÈCHE, LA VIE » DE MARIE-PIERRE GUILHOT Palavas-les-Flots, 18 décembre 2022, Palavas-les-Flots. EXPOSITION « HISTORIQUE DE LA CRÉATION DE LA CRÈCHE, LA VIE » DE MARIE-PIERRE GUILHOT

Quai Georges Clemenceau Palavas-les-Flots 34250

2022-12-18 – 2023-01-03 Palavas-les-Flots

34250 Exposition de 14h00 à 18h00

Galerie municipale Gustave Courbet – Entrée libre – Infos : marie.pierre-guilhot@orange.fr Exposition de 14h00 à 18h00

Galerie municipale Gustave Courbet – Entrée libre – Infos : marie.pierre-guilhot@orange.fr marie.pierre-guilhot@orange.fr Palavas-les-Flots

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-09 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 34250, Palavas-les-Flots Autres Lieu Palavas-les-Flots Adresse Quai Georges Clemenceau Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Ville Palavas-les-Flots lieuville Palavas-les-Flots Departement 34250

Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots 34250 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/palavas-les-flots/

EXPOSITION « HISTORIQUE DE LA CRÉATION DE LA CRÈCHE, LA VIE » DE MARIE-PIERRE GUILHOT Palavas-les-Flots 2022-12-18 was last modified: by EXPOSITION « HISTORIQUE DE LA CRÉATION DE LA CRÈCHE, LA VIE » DE MARIE-PIERRE GUILHOT Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots 18 décembre 2022 34250 Palavas-les-Flots Quai Georges Clemenceau Palavas-les-Flots 34250

Palavas-les-Flots 34250