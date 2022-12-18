EXPOSITION « HISTORIQUE DE LA CRÉATION DE LA CRÈCHE, LA VIE » DE MARIE-PIERRE GUILHOT Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots
Quai Georges Clemenceau Palavas-les-Flots 34250
2022-12-18 – 2023-01-03
Exposition de 14h00 à 18h00
Galerie municipale Gustave Courbet – Entrée libre – Infos : marie.pierre-guilhot@orange.fr
