Exposition: Hier Pénestin

Penestin

Exposition: Hier Pénestin
du vendredi 25 février au mercredi 23 mars

du vendredi 25 février au mercredi 23 mars à Allée du Grand Pré 56760 Penestin

Exposition de photographies réalisée par Bruno Philipp.

Exposition de photographies réalisée par Bruno Philipp.
Allée du Grand Pré 56760 Penestin
Penestin Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-02-25T09:00:00 2022-02-25T19:00:00;2022-02-26T09:00:00 2022-02-26T19:00:00;2022-02-27T09:00:00 2022-02-27T19:00:00;2022-02-28T09:00:00 2022-02-28T19:00:00;2022-03-01T09:00:00 2022-03-01T19:00:00;2022-03-02T09:00:00 2022-03-02T19:00:00;2022-03-03T09:00:00 2022-03-03T19:00:00;2022-03-04T09:00:00 2022-03-04T19:00:00;2022-03-05T09:00:00 2022-03-05T19:00:00;2022-03-06T09:00:00 2022-03-06T19:00:00;2022-03-07T09:00:00 2022-03-07T19:00:00;2022-03-08T09:00:00 2022-03-08T19:00:00;2022-03-09T09:00:00 2022-03-09T19:00:00;2022-03-10T09:00:00 2022-03-10T19:00:00;2022-03-11T09:00:00 2022-03-11T19:00:00;2022-03-12T09:00:00 2022-03-12T19:00:00;2022-03-13T09:00:00 2022-03-13T19:00:00;2022-03-14T09:00:00 2022-03-14T19:00:00;2022-03-15T09:00:00 2022-03-15T19:00:00;2022-03-16T09:00:00 2022-03-16T19:00:00;2022-03-17T09:00:00 2022-03-17T19:00:00;2022-03-18T09:00:00 2022-03-18T19:00:00;2022-03-19T09:00:00 2022-03-19T19:00:00;2022-03-20T09:00:00 2022-03-20T19:00:00;2022-03-21T09:00:00 2022-03-21T19:00:00;2022-03-22T09:00:00 2022-03-22T19:00:00;2022-03-23T09:00:00 2022-03-23T19:00:00

Penestin Loire-Atlantique