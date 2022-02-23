EXPOSITION – HERVÉ WALBECQ – LE POISSON QUI VIVAIT DANS LES ARBRES Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Hervé Walbecq : Le poisson qui vivait dans les arbres
DESSIN / ENFANCE / ONIRISME / JEUNE PUBLIC DÈS 04 ANS
Les livres et les dessins pour enfants d’Hervé Walbecq nous entraînent dans un monde étrange où le monde animalier est traité avec une certaine distance, une pointe d’ironie et beaucoup d’affection.
Ouverture : du mardi au vendredi de 14h à 18h + samedi 19 mars de 14h à 18h
+ week-end Wonderland (9-10 avril).
Entrée libre (hors week-end Wonderland).
+33 3 83 56 83 56 https://www.centremalraux.com/saison/le-poisson-qui-vivait-dans-les-arbres-2
