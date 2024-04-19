EXPOSITION HARP Au Patio Herbignac
EXPOSITION HARP Au Patio Herbignac, vendredi 19 avril 2024.
EXPOSITION HARP Au Patio Herbignac Loire-Atlantique
Exposition d’arts amateurs (HARP : Herbignac Arts Promotion) : peintres, photographes, détournement d’art et art digital. .
Début : 2024-04-19 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-19 18:30:00
Au Patio 12 rue Fontaine
Herbignac 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire harp44410@gmail.com
