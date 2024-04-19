Exposition HARP Au Patio Herbignac, vendredi 19 avril 2024.

Exposition HARP Exposition d’arts amateurs (HARP : Herbignac Arts Promotion) : peintres, photographes, détournement d’art et art digital. 19 – 21 avril Au Patio

Début : 2024-04-19T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-19T18:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-21T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-21T18:30:00+02:00

Au Patio 12 rue Fontaine 44410 Herbignac Herbignac 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 29 70 01 59 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « harp44410@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/exposition-harp-herbignac.html »}]

CULTURE EXPOSITION