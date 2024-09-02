Exposition Georges TROUBAT Galerie L’App’Art Périgueux, lundi 2 septembre 2024.

Exposition Georges TROUBAT Galerie L’App’Art Périgueux
Georges TROUBAT
PEINTURE
VERNISSAGE mardi 3 septembre à 18h30 ! EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-09-02 14:30:00
fin : 2024-09-14 18:30:00
Galerie L’App’Art 10 Rue Arago
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@galerie-appart.org
L’événement Exposition Georges TROUBAT Périgueux a été mis à jour le 2024-01-30 par OT Communal de Périgueux