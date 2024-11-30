Exposition: Funky Christmas L’Artsenal Bayonne
Exposition: Funky Christmas L’Artsenal Bayonne, samedi 30 novembre 2024.
Exposition: Funky Christmas L’Artsenal Bayonne Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Exposition collective d’art et d’artisanat, pour vous aider à préparer un Noël chaleureux, unique et original à travers les nouvelles créations particulièrement inspirées de nos artistes et artisans. .
Début : 2024-11-30
fin : 2025-01-08
L’Artsenal 2 rue Sainte Catherine
Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
