Exposition Expressions Croisées Espace REX Le pouliguen, vendredi 31 mai 2024.

Exposition Expressions Croisées Exposition « Expressions Croisées » regroupant plusieurs artistes peintres : Henri AUGEREAU, Jean-Michel BARROIS, Renée HUBERT, Muriel LAUGUEUX, Christiane LEGUEN, Geneviève LEROY, Cécile LLORCA, … 31 mai – 23 juin Espace REX Entrée libre: 0

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-05-31T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-31T13:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-06-23T15:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-23T19:00:00+02:00

Exposition « Expressions Croisées » regroupant plusieurs artistes peintres :

Henri AUGEREAU, Jean-Michel BARROIS, Renée HUBERT, Muriel LAUGUEUX, Christiane LEGUEN, Geneviève LEROY, Cécile LLORCA, Brigitte LOIS, Françoise RENAUDINEAU, Dominique SERAIN, Nelly SIMON.

Entrée libre.

Espace REX 4 rue de la plage 44510 Le pouliguen Le pouliguen 44510 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 91 37 12 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 50 73 83 14 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « infos@ap2a.org »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.ap2a.org »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/exposition-expressions-croisees-le-pouliguen.html »}]

CULTURE EXPOSITION