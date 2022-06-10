Exposition Eric Tachon Châtel-Montagne Châtel-Montagne Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Châtel-Montagne

Exposition Eric Tachon Espace Rufus 15 place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne

2022-06-10 – 2022-07-12

Châtel-Montagne Allier Photographe amateur depuis 2019, Eric Tachon parcours les chemins de la Montagne Bourbonnaise et de la Brenne pour assouvir sa passion et son amour de la nature. chatel-montagne@vichydestinations.fr +33 4 70 59 37 89 Espace Rufus 15 place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne

