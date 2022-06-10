Exposition Eric Tachon Châtel-Montagne Châtel-Montagne
Exposition Eric Tachon Espace Rufus 15 place Alphonse Corre Châtel-Montagne
2022-06-10 – 2022-07-12 Espace Rufus 15 place Alphonse Corre
Photographe amateur depuis 2019, Eric Tachon parcours les chemins de la Montagne Bourbonnaise et de la Brenne pour assouvir sa passion et son amour de la nature.
chatel-montagne@vichydestinations.fr +33 4 70 59 37 89
