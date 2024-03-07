Exposition ELLES Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition ELLES Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand, jeudi 7 mars 2024.
Exposition ELLES Boulevard Darnet Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Exposition de Marie Mazière / Aux horaires d’ouverture de la bibliothèque
Mardi 16h -19h
Mercredi 10h 12h / 14h30 18h30
Jeudi 14h30 18h30
Vendredi 14h30 18h30
Samedi :10h- 12h / 14h 16h .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-07
fin : 2024-03-29
Boulevard Darnet Bibliothèque-Médiathèque
Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Exposition ELLES Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2024-02-22 par Isle-Auvézère