Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Lanrodec Lanrodec Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Lanrodec

Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Lanrodec, 9 juillet 2022, Lanrodec. Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Lanrodec

2022-07-09 – 2022-07-31

Lanrodec Côtes d’Armor Lanrodec Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Horaires d’exposition :

Du lundi au vendredi de 9 h 30 à 12 h et de 14 h à 17 h 30 (fermé le mardi et jeudi après-midi)

Le dimanche 15 h à 18 h. contact@bibliotheque-lanrodec.fr +33 2 96 32 65 07 http://www.bibliotheque-lanrodec.fr/ Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Horaires d’exposition :

Du lundi au vendredi de 9 h 30 à 12 h et de 14 h à 17 h 30 (fermé le mardi et jeudi après-midi)

Le dimanche 15 h à 18 h. Lanrodec

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-15 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Lanrodec Autres Lieu Lanrodec Adresse Ville Lanrodec lieuville Lanrodec Departement Côtes d'Armor

Lanrodec Lanrodec Côtes d'Armor https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lanrodec/

Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Lanrodec 2022-07-09 was last modified: by Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Lanrodec Lanrodec 9 juillet 2022 Côtes-d’Armor Lanrodec

Lanrodec Côtes d'Armor