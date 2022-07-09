Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts Lanrodec Lanrodec
2022-07-09 – 2022-07-31
Lanrodec Côtes d’Armor Lanrodec
Exposition du collectif La Ruche des Arts
Horaires d’exposition :
Du lundi au vendredi de 9 h 30 à 12 h et de 14 h à 17 h 30 (fermé le mardi et jeudi après-midi)
Le dimanche 15 h à 18 h.
contact@bibliotheque-lanrodec.fr +33 2 96 32 65 07 http://www.bibliotheque-lanrodec.fr/
Lanrodec
