Exposition d’illustrations Elodie Perrotin Chabrillan Chabrillan
2022-11-09 – 2022-11-25
Une histoire et une exposition où règne un joyeux bazar coloré de la vie quotidienne pour aborder le thème de l’altérité, du regard que chacun d’entre nous pose sur l’autre.
cafebibliotheque.chabrillan@gmail.com http://www.cafebibliotheque.fr/
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-16 par Office de Tourisme du Val de Drôme