EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Sarrebourg Sarrebourg
EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Sarrebourg, 20 mars 2022, Sarrebourg.
EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES ZAC Terrasses de la Sarre Parking Décathlon Sarrebourg
2022-03-20 09:30:00 – 2022-03-20 12:30:00 ZAC Terrasses de la Sarre Parking Décathlon
Sarrebourg Moselle Sarrebourg
Exposition de voitures anciennes, sportives et de prestige, organisée par le Retro 57 Imling, de 9h30 à 12h30, chaque 3ème dimanche du mois, sur le parking de Décathlon, ZAC Terrasses de la Sarre à Sarrebourg. Entrée libre.
jeanmustang57@gmail.com +33 6 87 14 02 36
Libre de droits – Sergi Dolcet Escrig pour Unsplash
ZAC Terrasses de la Sarre Parking Décathlon Sarrebourg
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-20 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG