Exposition de véhicules anciens et loto mobile Casteljaloux, 3 avril 2022, Casteljaloux.

Exposition de véhicules anciens et loto mobile rue Pierre Duffiet Parking Intermarché Casteljaloux
2022-04-03 – 2022-04-03 rue Pierre Duffiet Parking Intermarché
Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Casteljaloux

  Exposition de véhicules anciens sur le parking à partir de 9h30 jusqu’à 12h.

A partir de 15h : LOTO MOBILE
Nombreux lots à gagner

Carton Plastifiés pour marquer avec feutre effaçable
1€ le carton
10€ les 12 cartons
0.50€ le feutre

+33 5 53 20 20 32

les vieux moteurs gascons
rue Pierre Duffiet Parking Intermarché Casteljaloux
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-30 par