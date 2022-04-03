Exposition de véhicules anciens et loto mobile Casteljaloux Casteljaloux
Exposition de véhicules anciens et loto mobile Casteljaloux, 3 avril 2022, Casteljaloux.
Exposition de véhicules anciens et loto mobile rue Pierre Duffiet Parking Intermarché Casteljaloux
2022-04-03 – 2022-04-03 rue Pierre Duffiet Parking Intermarché
Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Casteljaloux
Exposition de véhicules anciens sur le parking à partir de 9h30 jusqu’à 12h.
A partir de 15h : LOTO MOBILE
Nombreux lots à gagner
Carton Plastifiés pour marquer avec feutre effaçable
1€ le carton
10€ les 12 cartons
0.50€ le feutre
Exposition de véhicules anciens sur le parking à partir de 9h30 jusqu’à 12h.
A partir de 15h : LOTO MOBILE
Nombreux lots à gagner
Carton Plastifiés pour marquer avec feutre effaçable
1€ le carton
10€ les 12 cartons
0.50€ le feutre
+33 5 53 20 20 32
Exposition de véhicules anciens sur le parking à partir de 9h30 jusqu’à 12h.
A partir de 15h : LOTO MOBILE
Nombreux lots à gagner
Carton Plastifiés pour marquer avec feutre effaçable
1€ le carton
10€ les 12 cartons
0.50€ le feutre
les vieux moteurs gascons
rue Pierre Duffiet Parking Intermarché Casteljaloux
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-30 par