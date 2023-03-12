Exposition de photos, peintures et métiers d’art à Villers-Saint-Christophe, 11 mars 2023, Villers-Saint-Christophe Villers-Saint-Christophe.

  L’association des jeunes de Villers Saint-Christophe organise une exposition de photos, peintures et métiers d’art à la salle Jean-Claude Lamorinière à Villers Saint-Christophe les samedi 11 et dimanche 12 mars de 14h à 18h.

Entrée gratuite.

alain.mafille@free.fr +33 7 82 17 54 55

