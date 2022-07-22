Exposition de photos du collectifs photographes Turckheim, 22 juillet 2022, Turckheim.

Exposition de photos du collectifs photographes Turckheim
2022-07-22 15:00:00 – 2022-07-31 19:00:00
Turckheim Haut-Rhin

  Anne GERLINGER, Bruno SCHEIBEL, Jérôme TUAILLON, Minh Thuyen NHU, Philippe SIMON. 5 visions photographiques différentes : Macrophotographie, Vitesse, Nature alsacienne, Clin d’œil, Archiligne.

Anne GERLINGER, Bruno SCHEIBEL, Jérôme TUAILLON, Minh Thuyen NHU, Philippe SIMON. 5 visions photographiques différentes : Macrophotographie, Vitesse, Nature alsacienne, Clin d’œil, Archiligne.

+33 3 89 27 61 62

Anne GERLINGER, Bruno SCHEIBEL, Jérôme TUAILLON, Minh Thuyen NHU, Philippe SIMON. 5 visions photographiques différentes : Macrophotographie, Vitesse, Nature alsacienne, Clin d’œil, Archiligne.

Turckheim
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par