“Ballades alternative s” : exposition de photos 12 > 28 nov. 2021 —————————————————————– ### Cyanotypes, sténopés, Van Dyck, papiers salés, bromoil Le Paradol. Café culturel vous invite à découvrir les procédés photographiques anciens et alternatifs lors de l’exposition « Ballades alternatives » du collectif d’auteures photographes Femin’Art Photo du 12 au 28 novembre 2021 _VERNISSAGE : mercredi 17 novembre, 18h-21h_ Le Paradol. Café culturel : 2 rue Prévost Paradol, 75014 Paris Métro Porte de Vanves Horaires : Mercredi, jeudi et vendredi : 14h-17h Samedi :10h-18h en présence des artistes Dimanche sur RDV entre 13h et 17h

ENTREE LIBRE

