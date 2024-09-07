EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES Place de la mairie Saint-Frajou
EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES Place de la mairie Saint-Frajou, samedi 7 septembre 2024.
EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIES Place de la mairie Saint-Frajou Haute-Garonne
Belle exposition de photographies sur la Chine
Photographies de Solange Savino Voyage en Chine EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-09-07 15:30:00
fin : 2024-09-22 18:00:00
Place de la mairie MUSEE DE LA PEINTURE
Saint-Frajou 31230 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
