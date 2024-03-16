Exposition de photo Houlbec-Cocherel
Exposition de photo Houlbec-Cocherel, samedi 16 mars 2024.
Exposition de photo Houlbec-Cocherel Eure
Samedi
Le Comité des Fêtes organise une expo-photos samedi 16 et dimanche 17 mars 2024 avec la participation de l’association PACY’MAGES à la salle polyvalente d’Houlbec-Cocherel.
Entrée Gratuite de 10h à 19h.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-16 10:00:00
fin : 2024-03-17 19:00:00
Salle Polyvalente
Houlbec-Cocherel 27120 Eure Normandie comitedesfetes27hc@gmail.com
