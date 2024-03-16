EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE A CHALINDREY Chalindrey, samedi 16 mars 2024.

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE A CHALINDREY Chalindrey
Tout public
Les Clubs Nuances et soie exposent leurs oeuvres.
Venez découvrir leurs créations et rencontrer les artistes.
Entrée libre. .
Début : 2024-03-16
fin : 2024-03-16
Rue Pierre Semard
Chalindrey 52600 Haute-Marne Grand Est jpnmartet@orange.fr
