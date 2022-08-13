Exposition de Nathalie MARQUET-PEBAYLE Castillonnès Castillonnès
2022-08-13 – 2022-08-23 Salle de Carbonnier Place des Cornières
Castillonnès Lot-et-Garonne
Exposition de peintures de Nathalie MARQUET PEBAYLE.
